Kzoo Man That Spent Stolen Money At A Strip Club: Where Are They Now?

Your "What The Trash?" moment of this week is brought to you by the ever colorful character we'll go back and re-visit from a simpler time. Back in February before the pandemic, Daniel Solis may have gone out with a bang (no pun intended). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers arrested Solis who they alleged at the time of robbing a Chase Bank facility on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. According to court documents, Solis then told the Kalamazoo police officers that after he robbed the bank he went to Angels in Kalamazoo and dropped $2,000.

But whatever happened to this modern-day renaissance man? Did he see the error of his way and receive sympathy from the judge after facing one count of bank robbery? Is he on a new path of personal glory and redemption? We answer those and this question: "Where Are They Now?" now.

He's getting put in prison, no, and well, maybe.

Solis pleaded guilty back in June and has now been ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to serve 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to MLive. He's also allegedly involved in a case in Washington by his ex-girlfriend Audree Pederson, for asking her to film sex acts with her kid and then send them to him as reported by the Spokesman Review.

Allegedly she actually filmed multiple assaults on her kid and then sent the videos to Solis after he moved to Kalamazoo. If this is the case, we won't really care where he is as long as it's behind bars.