Lighthouse Or Home? Either Way This West Michigan Home Looks Amazing!
One of my favorite things about West Michigan is the lakeshore and all the lighthouses.
From Ludington down to Lake City and everywhere in between, West Michigan has some incredible lighthouses.
Crisp Point Lighthouse
The Sand Point Lighthouse at Escanaba, Michigan
lighthouse near the Mackinac Bridge
The Red Lighthouse Lake Macatawa In Holland
A house is now for sale in Fennville, Michigan that looks just like a lighthouse
Address: 2060 Lake Michigan Drive, Fennville, MI 49408
Cost: $2,500,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Square Feet: 4,401
Acreage: 2.8
Includes a private beach with over 200 feet of Lake Michigan frontage along with Plummerville Creek, a spring-fed trout stream, running thru the north end of the property
Most rooms, porches, Solarium, and Crow's Nest have magnificent lake views, including incredible sunsets over Lake Michigan.
This iconic home is owned and planned by John Tilton. designed like a Lighthouse on one of the most special parcels between Saugatuck/Douglas and South Haven.
Near farm & artisan markets and Hawks Head Links Golf.