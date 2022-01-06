One of my favorite things about West Michigan is the lakeshore and all the lighthouses.

Address: 2060 Lake Michigan Drive, Fennville, MI 49408

Cost: $2,500,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square Feet: 4,401

Acreage: 2.8

Includes a private beach with over 200 feet of Lake Michigan frontage along with Plummerville Creek, a spring-fed trout stream, running thru the north end of the property

Most rooms, porches, Solarium, and Crow's Nest have magnificent lake views, including incredible sunsets over Lake Michigan.

This iconic home is owned and planned by John Tilton. designed like a Lighthouse on one of the most special parcels between Saugatuck/Douglas and South Haven.

Near farm & artisan markets and Hawks Head Links Golf.

This house is amazing inside and out, take a look!

Lighthouse Or Home? Either Way This West Michigan Home Looks Amazing!!