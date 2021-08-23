Illinois Law Enforcement Seek Help Identifying Body of Woman Found in Lake Michigan

Sheriff's detectives in Illinois are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a missing woman police have dubbed “Lake Michigan Jane Doe,” who was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The woman was approximately six to seven months pregnant. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and between 150-170 pounds. She had brown eyes and black hair that was likely pulled back into a bun. Her fingernails and toenails were manicured and painted white. She was wearing a pink-colored summer dress.

Detectives believe she was in the water for no more than seven to 12 days when she was recovered on August 15th. Detectives say she possibly entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan.

If you have any information on who this woman could be, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Lana LeMons at 847-377-4148.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of what the woman may look like, courtesy of sketch artist Dirk Ollech of the Mount Prospect Police Department.

The body of the man recovered around the same time was positively identified as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, who drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on August 8, 2021.

Detectives are confident there is no relation between the bodies of Mendoza and “Lake Michigan Jane Doe.”

Anyone with information on the identity of “Lake Michigan Jane Doe" is asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives at 847-377-4000.