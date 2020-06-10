What is This Thing On the Bottom of Lake Superior?

Near the tip of Isle Royale is some kind of underwater oddity – an anomaly, so to speak.

While researching the history of the Upper Peninsula's mineral range, a weird-shaped figure was noticed hiding underwater, off-shore of upper Isle Royale. After years of trying to come up with an explanation for this figure, so far there is nothing conclusive and no mention of it online.

From satellite photos it has the shape of a giant ear. Speculations include a meteor crash site, ore deposit, mountain range, bomb site, alien space landing, underwater government base, an old mining dig, something military, or even a volcano.....500 feet under the surface of Lake Superior. It's three miles wide from tip to “lobe” by two miles north-to-south. At the upper level is something that looks like a 'driveway', a quarter-mile-wide entrance. The 'walls” of this thing are believed to be 250 feet high.

So what is it? Either no one knows or no one's talking. I'm very surprised that none of our divers have attempted to go down there and get some footage of it.

Take a look at the photos below and let's see what you think it is, then find out more info HERE.