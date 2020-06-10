Gold Found While Panning at Lake Superior

Is there gold at Lake Superior? Yes.

With times the way they are, maybe prospecting is not so far-fetched.

There are a handful of prospectors panning and sluicing for gold along the shores of our Great Lakes.....more notably, along the beaches of Lake Superior.

Gold has definitely been found in the sand and black dirt along those shores, but if you don't have the patience for it, you may not be rewarded.

Panning for gold all around Lake Superior on any coastline may bring you some gold flecks. Take a look at the photos below of one man's gold discoveries, then watch the videos. If you're still interested in doing your own prospecting, then I wish you patience and the best of luck!