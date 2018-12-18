Lake Superior State Asks – What Word Should Be Banned?

Since 1976, Lake Superior State University has published a list called the “List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-Use, Over-Use or General Uselessness”. According to MLive.com, that first list included words like "detente" and "macho". Last year the list included (among others) the words "covfefe" and "nothingburger".

It's time to pick this year's honorees. There HAVE to be some words your are SICK of hearing. Good - because YOU can nominate and/or vote on words or phrases to be banished. To nominate words go to this Banished Words section of the LSSU website (you've got until the 26th) and see how the voting is going on their Facebook page.

Up this year for banishment are some words and phrases I think I could do without, like "adulting" and "I can't even".

Here's the story.

Banana Don and Stephanie McCoy amuse and thrill you every weekday morning from 5:30 – 10AM on the radio at 100.7 WITL.