Lakefront Michigan Mansion for Sale Once Owned by Radio/ TV Star, Has Toilet Throne

Yes, a toilet throne is QUITE unique, but it's definitely not the only unusual thing about this Michigan mansion for sale.

The 5,000-square-foot home with stunning views of Lake St. Clair in St. Clair Shores in on the market for $1,250,000.

Dubbed the "House of Charm", it was built by Detroit's "Lady of Charm" Edythe Fern Melrose, who filmed her cooking and talk show there.

According to author Gregory A. Fournier, Edythe was a pioneer in media:

In 1929, Edythe became one of the first women in America to manage a radio station--WJAY in Cleveland. From 1933 until 1941, she emceed her own women's program which was popular locally. Edythe moved her program in 1941 to WXYZ-Radio in Detroit and renamed it 'The Lady of Charm.'

She syndicated her radio show about cooking, table settings, etiquette, and fashion across the state of Michigan. In 1948 Edythe made the leap television, and her program aired on Detroit's WXYZ-TV Channel 7 until 1960. She passed away at 77 in 1976.

According to the listing, Edythe's former residence has "only been improved upon by its current owners maintaining its natural charm while adding space and modern amenities."

The "House of Charm" boasts panoramic views from every room and over 250 feet of private lake frontage.

There's also a "gorgeous pub" in the basement, lots of interesting décor... and yes, a toilet throne. The listing doesn't mention it... but oh, it's there. See it and the rest of the unique home in the gallery below.

MI Radio/ TV Star Former Home - With Toilet Throne - On Market For $1.25M

