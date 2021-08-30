Lakeview Hardware to Close This Friday September 3rd

The popular Lakeview Hardware in Battle Creek opens today for its last week in business. The store at 660 Capital Ave. S.W. is announcing on its Facebook page that this Friday the 3rd will be the last day it will be open for you shop there.

For thousands, Lakeview Hardware was the place to go when you needed something that you knew you wouldn’t find any other place. One customer writing in response to the closing announcement….”Thank you for the many times you had that one thing I needed in (an) emergency”.

In it’s 60 years of operation along Capital Avenue, Lakeview developed a reputation, similar to Hoekstra Hardware in Kalamazoo which closed a couple years ago – it offered a wide range of hard to find hardware items and expertise to help make the job a little easier.

Lakeview owners Kerrie Redner and her brother-in-law, Craig Walters, said the daily interactions with customers made their joint decision to retire difficult. They've been trying to sell the business for some time.

They say the impact of the closings and restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak played a major role in the decision to close. The owners plan to spend a lot more time with family now, especially the grandkids.

The store's origins in Lakeview go back to 1933. Redner's father, Boyd, bought the store in 1977. Kerrie, and Walters began working there as teenagers.

Lakeview plans a closing sale and the building will also be offered up for auction at a later time.

