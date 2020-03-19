Lakeview High School Grad Appears On Jeopardy!

A Lakeview High School graduate appeared on the longtime favorite game show, Jeopardy!.

38-year-old Michonne Omo, a Battle Creek native who now lives in California, appeared on the Thursday night show. She built a commanding lead and ended up winning $18,500 on the game of answers and questions.

Omo will return Friday evening as the reigning Jeopardy! champion and try to continue adding to her winnings.

Jeopardy! airs locally on WWMT NewsChannel 3 at 7:30 pm weekday evenings in the West Michigan television market.