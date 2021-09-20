Lakeview High School Records States Largest New Covid Outbreak

This afternoon the State of Michigan gave its updated COVID-19 numbers. The State only updates its numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Today they informed us that they added 7,185 positive COVID-19 cases along with 35 people who died either from or with COVID-19. The State does not inform us who died with or from the virus. Of those 35 deaths, 9 were identified during a Vital Records review.

To date Michigan total Covid Numbers are:

Total Confirmed Cases 995,910

Total COVID-19 Deaths 20,700

The State also informed us of the new school outbreaks in Michigan. These outbreaks occurred in 36 counties, including Allegan, Bay, Calhoun, Clinton, Delta, Dickinson, Eaton, Genesee, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Iron, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kalkaska, Kent, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Marquette, Mecosta, Menominee, Midland, Missaukee, Monroe, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oakland, Ogemaw, Osceola, Ottawa, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw, and Wayne.

According to reporting in the Detroit News Battle Creek’s Lakeview High School had the largest new outbreak of all of those that span the 36 counties. They reported a total of 31 student positive cases. The News report states that there “were 31 cases impacting students and staff were reported”. From Lakeview’s COVID-19 Dashboard the 31 number only applies to their students. If you include the high school staff that number rises to 39 as of 9-13-2021.

This outbreak is what I wrote about last week and interviewed Eric Pessell, Health Officer Calhoun County Public Health Department last Thursday. I spoke with Eric this afternoon and he did confirm that the 31 number comes from a week ago. He believes the state’s numbers lag about one week.

Lakeview High School will be starting its second week of suspension of in-classroom instruction on Wednesday the 22nd.