I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.

The house located at 1349 Cook Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 is currently on the market for $279,000, which is roughly $40,000 less than its current value. I would imagine an old lady who loves cutsie stuff like this would feel right at home, although I would imagine someone with bad allergies would have a nightmare thinking about dusting all of this:

Wonderful opportunity to live in this stunning colonial style home located in the heart of western Lakewood within walking distance to schools, parks, library, shopping and all of the entertainment action that Lakewood offers. Welcoming front porch leads you into a generously sized living room that features beautiful original hardwood floors and opens to both the dining room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers tall cabinets and a nice breakfast area. Mud room and a guest bath make up the main level. Second level consists of 3 bedrooms and one full bath.

It boggles my mind that they amassed all this stuff that seems to flow so well together. It's not like there's a doll house store out there. WHERE DID THEY GET ALL THIS?