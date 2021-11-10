Lovely Lana of Battle Creek is Searching for Her Forever Home

Lana is a sweet kitten with a beautiful dilute tortoiseshell coat.

Lana is still very much a kitten with a big personality. She is just shy of 6 months old and loves to play. Lana also loves to nibble and give kisses. She's always up for a tussle with her toys.

This sweet baby girl enjoys a good nap in a cozy bed once she's had her fun. Lana is also a fan of snuggles, though she may need time to adjust to her forever home and people before.

Lana of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

While Lana enjoys snuggles, she will only tolerate being picked but only for a short time. That's not so odd for cats or kittens. One thing this girl does that is on the more unique side is she will climb you.

You read that right. Lana will climb up your legs to get your attention. She'll also give little love nibbles to get your attention. She wants that attention in any way possible.

Lana would love to have another cat or kitten in her home to play with. The Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) will give you a special discounted price if you adopt two cats or kittens together.

Because Lana likes to give nibbles and likes to climb, a home with older children is recommended. She could likely adjust to a cat-friendly dog if given a slow positive introduction.

Would you like to make Lana a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Lana isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

