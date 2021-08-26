Lansing A-Z: The Ultimate Guide to Michigan’s Capital City

I've been a Lansing resident my whole life and over all these years in this beautiful city, all kinds of changes have been made.

For example, we've seen several restaurants come and go over the years. And what about all of those famous local drive-ins that were so popular back in the '70s and '80s?

If you're new to this area, you wouldn't know anything about some of the past businesses that were around that many of us grew up being a part of for many years.

One of the best things about Lansing is the fact that we are the Capital City of Michigan. So many people from all over mid-Michigan drive to Lansing to see incredible museums, go to local parks, check out over a dozen wineries, tour the Capital, and dine at some of the best restaurants that Lansing has to offer.

And let's not forget to mention Michigan State University. There's nothing better than going to an MSU football game at Spartan Stadium or an MSU basketball game at the Breslin Center.

We put together this incredible gallery from A to Z so that you can see for yourself the things that help make Greater Lansing a wonderful place to live.

So let's take a look from A to Z at local area restaurants, golf courses, convenience stores, movie theaters, and so much more. Lansing, Michigan is a great place to call HOME.

