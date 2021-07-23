Lansing Area Garbage Truck Employee Saves Dog’s Life

Let's start the weekend off with a Friday feel-good story. The saying goes that a dog is a man’s best friend. In this case, you can say a man is the dog’s best friend. MLive is reporting on that exact story. A man working for Granger Waste Services was going about his day and running through his commercial garbage route and came upon a surprise at the end of that route.

That surprise was a small white dog that somehow ended up in his garbage truck and still alive. When he was dumping his load he noticed the dog in the garbage.

The Capital Area Human Society stated:

“It is almost unbelievable that she endured being transferred from a dumpster into a garbage truck, and then endured the journey and the unloading process…Without his keen eye, she would have certainly suffered a horrific fate.”

According to a Facebook post from the Capital Area Human Society:

“Her condition has been upgraded from guarded to stable, and she is expected to make a full recovery…We would like to send a very heartfelt thank you to her rescuer, who truly saved her life”

Does the story end with the man adopting the dog, not quite? The Ingham County Animal Control has custody of the dog while it investigates how the dog ended up in the garbage truck. My thought is the dog was rummaging around in a commercial garbage dumpster and along came the truck. Or the more depressing thought is someone placed the dog commercial dumpster.

If you have any information on this case the animal cruelty group in Ingah, the county would like you to contact them at 517-676-8370, extension 1, or email reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.