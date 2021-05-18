Lansing Attorney Says Businesses Asking for Proof of Vaccination is Not a HIPAA Violation

Getty Images
Get our free mobile app

The headline basically says it all. A Michigan lawyer says it is within the rights of business owners in our state to ask customers for proof of vaccination and doing so does not constitute a HIPAA violation.

The Centers for Disease Control announced last week that fully vaccinated people can go without masks both indoors and outdoors with very little risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus. This has created a great deal of confusion among consumers and many Michigan businesses have issued policies regarding mask requirements.

Can businesses ask customers and employees about their vaccination histories?

Michigan Attorney Rolf Lowe says yes.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was established in order to protect patients' rights regarding how health information can be used and disclosed.

Lowe tells WLNS this does not extend beyond healthcare agencies and insurance providers.

“HIPAA is a law…it protects against what people who work in the health industry can do with your protected information and how they can share it,” Lowe said. “(Once) it’s in the patient's hands…when they’re asked to give that up, HIPAA doesn’t apply to that."

He goes on to say that HIPAA really only applies to your doctor's office, therapist, insurance companies, and the like.

Can businesses still require patrons to wear masks?

Again, Lowe says yes. Regardless of the CDC's stance on masks, he says businesses and employers can still require them.

“In most cases,” he said. “A store could have a policy in place that they (require) people to wear the masks.”

Lowe says the new guidance from the CDC has added to the confusion.

“We have messaging coming out from different places that’s not well-orchestrated,” he said.

 

Home For Sale: Barn Turned Into Amazing Home In Jackson, Michigan

Check out these photos of huge barn converted into a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: Coronaivirus, Covid Vaccine
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top