Lansing Auto Plant Shutdown is Now Extended Through Labor Day

Workers at General Motors Delta Township plant have been off work since July 19th. The automaker paused work at the assembly plant due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

The shutdown at the Lansing plant, which is now in its 7th week, has been extended through Labor Day.

As G.M. continues to deal with the chip shortage, they have had to push partially built cars, made at the Delta Township plant on the shelf. Those cars include the Chevy Traverse and the Buick Enclave crossover SUV.

G.M.'s Flint assembly plant was also shut down, but they have since opened up. The Flint plant is where full-sized pickup trucks are made.

Erin Davis, who is a spokesperson for General Motors, said that the shutdowns are driven by supply constraints from International markets that are dealing with COVID-19 related restrictions.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the increased demand for the chips, with many people working from home and therefore an increased demand for laptops and other electronic devices. That shortage then affected automakers.

GM shutdown is extended

So now the workers at the Lansing Delta Township plant continue to wait. UAW members have protection for situations like this written into their contracts. Supplemental pay and unemployment mean that most workers are bringing home about 80% of their regular salary as well as continued benefits.

The extension of the shutdown at the Delta Township plant affects some 2400 hourly workers. UAW officials are working closely with General Motors to minimize the impact on car production. GM officials have said that this shortage will not slow down the automaker's growth plan.

