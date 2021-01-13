Ten Pieces of Strange Lansing Facts and Trivia

AL CAPONE

Well, for Pete's sake, Al Capone was everywhere in Michigan...or so say the legends. As for being in Lansing, it's almost certain he hung out at the old Emil's Restaurant in downtown Lansing, as well as Lake Lansing. Find out more details by clicking HERE.

HAUNTED CAPITOL BUILDING

The State Capitol Building in Lansing is haunted, you better believe it...by four ghosts: a teenager, a maintenance man, a painter, and a roofer. Read about 'em HERE.

INGHAM COUNTY LYNCH VICTIM

Is the victim of Ingham County's first – and possibly only - lynching still buried under a public park? That's a local topic of controversy that is still debated. It took place in 1866 and remains a disturbing part of Lansing area history. Read more HERE.

LARGEST COMIC BOOK COLLECTION IN THE USA

What kid-at-heart didn't love comic books? Of course, they aren't called 'comic books' today; they're "graphic novels". Find out a little more HERE.

MARY MAYO HALL

MSU has many hauntings, the most popular possibly being the ghost of Mary Mayo. With a sealed off “red room” and a piano that plays by itself at night, it's not surprising. Read more about Mary Mayo and the hauntings HERE.

MICHIGAN'S LAST REMAINING PLANK ROAD TOLLHOUSE

This old “toll booth” was one of seven such structures that stood on the plank road between Lansing and Howell. It was built in 1850, and it's the only one left in the state. Plank roads were just dirt roads covered with wood in order to avoid mud and dust. It would be years before hardtop roads took over. The tollhouse sits to this day in the Meridian Historical Village. Read & see more about the village HERE.

MOIST TOWELETTE MUSEUM

You know those little wipes you get when you order a basket of wings, or ribs, or some other greasy food? Those are moist towelettes, and Lansing has a museum filled with 'em. You can read all about that HERE.

ROTARY STEAM CLOCK

Back in 1997, a rotary steam clock was presented to Lansing on the city's 150th birthday. It's located near the intersection of the avenues of Michigan and Grand. It stands 28 feet tall with daily chimes that are powered by steam.

WORLD'S LARGEST HAIRBALL

Once stored away at MSU, this giant hairball came out of a cow's gut, about the size of a basketball. So where is it now? And is it still the World's Largest? Find out HERE.

WORLD'S LARGEST LUGNUT

When the Lansing Lugnuts team was formed in the mid-1990s, a contest was held for a team name.....“Lugnuts” was the winning entry. Soon, a giant lugnut appeared at the top of a smokestack across the street from the stadium...not just a giant lugnut, but the World's Largest.