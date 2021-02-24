Vintage Lansing School Photos, 1890s-1940s

School sure ain't what it used to be. I won't go into the current school situation - I just want to focus on the past.

Going back over 100 years, going to school wasn't just about having to learn stuff; it was deemed a privilege and a way to socialize with people your own age. No internet, no cell phones, and many didn't even have telephones. The kids from over 100 years ago didn't bitch & moan about going to school (okay, a few did), they looked forward to it.

Many kids joined all the school clubs and sports, held social activities after school, evenings, and on weekends.

One of the negative sides was the disciplinary actions of faculty members. Spankings, whacks with flat boards, smacks in the head, and other forms of punishment are completely gone in the 2000s.

So, while looking back on the school days of yore, it's fun to see the old styles, buildings, and activities that sustained the kids of the day.

The pictures below are taken from old yearbooks and feature photos from Lansing High, Lansing Central, East Lansing, the School for the Blind, Cedar Street School, Genesee Elementary, Sexton, Larch Street School, Boys' Industrial School, Walter H. French.....and a couple of noteworthy people that will surprise you.

Have fun lookin' back!