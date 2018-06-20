There’s a Historical Marking Near Lansing And No One Knows Why It’s There

This historical marker in the Lansing suburb of Holt was important enough to place in 1940. Now nearly 80 years later, the significance has been lost.

The Holt-Delhi Historical Society posted the image of the monument on Facebook and asked

WE NEED YOUR HELP! This Works Progress Administration (WPA) marker/monument from 1940 is no longer in its original location marking a WPA project. It is believed that it may have at one time marked a Holt or Delhi Township WPA project. Do you recognize the marker from a former location in Holt? Or know of a WPA project that occurred in Holt in 1940? Thank you to anyone who is able to help!

So what might it represent? The WPA built projects around Michigan between 1935 and 1943 and the Michigan Historical Center notes

The Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935 authorized the establishment of a Works Progress Administration, an agency which was created by executive order on May 6, 1935. The office operated under this name until July 1, 1939, when it became known as the Work Projects Administration. Liquidation of the program was ordered on December 4, 1942, and the WPA ceased to exist on June 30, 1943.

So far no answers and the reason behind this lonely stone moment might have been truly lost to history.

[Historical Society of Greater Lansing]