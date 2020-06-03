Lap of Luxury: Lions’ QB Stafford’s Home Up For Sale

Yes, it's a mix of envy, some daydreaming, some admiration and an unspecified amount of nosiness. Why else take a look at some pictures of Matthew and Kelly Stafford's digs?

In our society, professional athletes, and especially professional football quarterbacks, are some of the best paid workers in our society.

This isn't a debate about the amount of money or whether it's worth it. It's simply, take a look and see what you can get if you have that kind of money. Since none of us will ever be professional athletes, and odds are we won't win the lottery, this is the best of what's left. Looking at some pictures and daydreaming for a few minutes. And maybe right now, an escape is just what we need.

According to a story on MLive, the Staffords love the house, but they have four kids under the age of five. And there's an awful lot of water surrounding the home. Any parent understands that's just asking for bad things to happen.

The Bloomfield Township estate is on the market for $6.5 Million. Looking over the real estate pictures made me wonder, what does this place look like on an average day, when it's not being photographed. Oh, to just see one dirty dish on the counter, or a couple of toys strewn in the family room.

The house is 12,000 square feet. (I'd say, imagine the heating or air conditioning bill, but it all comes back to, if you have to ask about that, you can't afford it, anyway.)

Some of the features include a two-island kitchen, which is convenient. There's a basketball court from when the Pistons played at the Silverdome. That's cool, too.

Some of the other amenities are a wine cellar and five fireplaces (see the comment above about heating and cooling),

In the real estate ad, it mentions, sleek and modern design. I guess that's where personal preference comes in the play. If you like sleek and modern, then you'd love this place. The design strikes me as a little sterile. It's reminiscent of a modern suburban medical building. But that's just me.

And mowing the lawn, on a humid afternoon, that's an all day project.

But go ahead and daydream.