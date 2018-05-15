Large Amount Of Child Pornography Found In Kalamazoo County Home

An investigation by the Michigan State Police at a Kalamazoo County home turned up a large amount of child pornography and led to the arrest of a Mattawan man. 49-year-old Darryl Crapo has been arraigned on several charges related to child sexually abusive material.

In a news release Tuesday, the MSP says that Crapo was arraigned on Thursday, May 10th following an investigation into the downloading of child pornography. After a search of a residence and examination of electronic devices, investigators determined that child sexually abusive material was allegedly possessed and being distributed by the suspect. Charges against Crapo include child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police investigators with the Fifth District Crimes Unit and the MSP Paw Paw Post were assisted by the Kalamazoo County and Van Buren County Sheriff's Departments during the investigation.