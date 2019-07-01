The World’s Largest Working Rifle is in Michigan

Many of us have been to Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpeming and witnessed all the crazy stuff there...but it also houses a World's Record item...the world's largest working rifle, which they have named "Big Ernie".

It's 35 feet long and weighs in at 400 pounds.

Not to be outdone, Da Yoopers Tourist Trap also has "Big Gus," the World's Largest Working Chainsaw.

I'm sure we would all like to see them work, right? But would you wanna be the one to do it? NOPE, NOT ME.

Stop in this summer at 490 N. Steel in Ishpeming, Michigan and get yerself some selfies with these Michigan record breakers!

Check out some photos and video below!

