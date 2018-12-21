Last Minute Shoppers: Your Christmas Eve Store Hours

Some of us like to wait to the very last minute to take advantage of Christmas sales, others are just huge procrastinating shoppers and just love doing things last-minute. luckily for those of us who are either, stores have decided to be kind and stay open on Christmas eve. The store hours vary from location to location for some stores so always check your local store times, and thanks to offers.com for providing the info:

Bed Bath & Beyond- 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Best Buy- 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Costco- 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Game Stop- 8 a.m.- 8 a.m.

JC Penney's- 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kohls- Noon- 6 p.m.

Sam's Club- 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Target- 8 a.m.- 11 p.m./Midnight

Lowes: 6 a.m.- 6 p.m

Old Navy- 7 a.m.- 7 a.m.

Sears- 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Obviously local stores in Downtown Kalamazoo's hours will vary, so make sure you head down there this weekend so you don't miss out on last weekend shopping at your favorite local shops. Merry Christmas!