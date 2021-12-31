15-Year-Old Missing From Grand Rapids Since November 30, 2021

Police in Kent County, Michigan are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.

The Kentwood Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Lauryn Wingo was last seen on November 30, 2021, and no one has seen or heard from her since, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lauryn is described as a white 15-year-old female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 136 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or who has information on Lauryn's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

