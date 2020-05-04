ROADSIDE MICHIGAN: Inside the Lavender Labyrinth

here’s something you shouldn’t miss on your Michigan roadtrip…the “Lavender Labyrinth”.

Labyrinths are kinda like mazes except you’ll never get lost…you’ll always find your way out. They’ve been around since ancient times and now you can experience one right here in Michigan.

The Lavender Labyrinth is at Cherry Point Farm in Oceana County just south of Silver Lake State Park at 9600 West Buchanan Road. It’s at it’s most beautiful from July through August, so take advantage of it at it’s best….and walk among all the lavender and other wildflowers.

AND IT’S FREE!

If you choose to walk through it, plan on about an hour….and enjoy the farmer’s market afterward. Check out more details at Cherry Point's website by CLICKING HERE.