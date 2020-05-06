Lawmakers Looking at Ways to Ban Guns in State Capitol

The protest last week at Michigan's Capitol building has made lawmakers uneasy on both sides of the aisle, and some of them are looking at ways to keep guns out of the building.

According to WOOD, armed protesters made their way into Michigan's Capitol building April 30 because of the extension by Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the stay at home order until at least May 15.

The problem Democrats and Republicans who work in the capitol building have is that they don't have jurisdiction on guns being banned or allowed in the building unless there is a law that says so and right now there is not such a law.

Even Republican John Truscott told WOOD-TV8 that he agrees with banning guns from the building after armed protesters entered last week.

Truscott told WOOD-TV8,

I think that the aggressive nature of the folks that were there and there only a small handful of them, but it was unnecessary and it did bother a lot of people who work around that building and I tend to agree with them.

Democratic Senator Sylvia Santana told WOOD-TV8,

The other 48 states have updated policies including the United States Capitol. This is not about limiting 2nd Amendment rights. It is about public safety and the lethal combination of angry people carrying weapons into a political environment.

In the meantime, both Republican and Democratic law makers are looking at ways to create a ban on guns entering the Capitol building.