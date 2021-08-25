How Is The Leader Of The ‘White Supremacist’ Group Proud Boys A Man Of Color?

Let us first address the fact that the leader of the Proud Boys was sentenced to five months in jail for burning a flag. How many American flags have Leftists, supporters of Biden, Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors” burned in just the last year and a half, thousands?

How many of these American flag burners served one second in jail?

That would be ZERO!

How many Leftists, supporters of Biden, Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors" have gone to jail for destroying government property in their insurrectionist acts against federal court buildings, police precincts and police vehicles? Very few, in fact, the majority of those arrested have been bailed out by Democrats and have never served a day in jail for their insurrectionist acts.

Here are a bunch of Black Lives Matter supporters burning American flags and no one is arresting them:

Now ask yourself why is the leader of the Proud Boy’s, a man of color, sentenced to 5 months for burning a flag?

The answer to that question appears to be because he did not burn an American flag, which appears to be perfectly fine in our court systems these days. It was because it was a Black Lives Matter flag.

You may say the difference is he tore down the flag from a building. True, but how many American flags were ripped from buildings, homes and peoples' arms and burned by Leftists, supporters of Biden, Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors”? My conservative estimate would be hundreds.

Can we no longer say that the legal system in our country is even close to being blind?

Now to a very interesting point that none of the mainstream manipulative news sites and organizations are reporting and pointing out to you. First, let me ask you how many times have the Proud Boy’s been called white supremacist by Biden, supporters of Biden, Leftists, Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors”? My conservative estimate would be millions.

Here is one when Joe stated the following:

“Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that his message to “the Proud Boys and every other white supremacy group is cease and desist.”

The leader of the Proud Boys name is Enrique Tarrio. Wait, I do not believe I have ever met a white guy named Enrique. Did you know that the leader of the “white supremacist” group Proud Boys is not a white man he is in fact a man of color?

Apparently according to Biden, Leftists, Democrats, Antifa, Black Lives Matter and “counter-protestors” he must be a self-hating man of color. What else could explain the left calling his group "white supremacist"?

You would not think that they are a bunch of liars who would cover that fact up, would you?