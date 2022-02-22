Update: FOUND! Missing Teen is Safe and Has Been Located

Update: Found and safe!

The teen who went missing in Kalamazoo has been located and is safe.

Read the original story below

Jackson Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old girl last seen on February 7, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Leahana Wallace was last seen on February 7th. The last time her friends and family heard from her was on February 10, 2022. Leahana was last known to be near Kalamazoo, Michigan with a male named Kobe. Kobe is not someone her friends and are familiar with. Leahana's phone has remained off since. Her family says it is not like her to be out of touch with her family and friends.

Leahana is described as a mixed Caucasian 18-year-old female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, with long curly dark brown hair that is sometimes dyed red, with brown eyes, and a medium tan complexion. Leahana also has a scar on the inside of her right elbow and a tattoo on her right shoulder that reads "I'm not what I've done, I'm what I've overcome".

Anyone with information on Leahana's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4377.

Courtesy of the family of Leahana Wallace Courtesy of the family of Leahana Wallace loading...

Courtesy of the family of Leahana Wallace Courtesy of the family of Leahana Wallace loading...

Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan.