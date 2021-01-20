Learn to Ice Fish with the MI DNR’s Outdoor Skills Academy

We are heading into the heart of winter in Michigan, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun.

If you have ever wanted to give ice fishing a go, now might be your time. I have never ice fished before and really wouldn't even know how to get started. If you are in my boat, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has your back. The DNR is now different to teach you how with the Outdoor Skills Academy.

The Outdoor Skills Academy will host a series of Hard Water School classes to teach even the most amateur of people how to ice fish. These Hard Water School classes will be held outdoors in Cadillac and take place at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Mitchell State Park.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The one-day, Hard Water School class is a simple introductory class on ice fishing. This class will be offered on three different, upcoming Saturdays on January 23rd, February 20th, and March 6th. The class will focus on techniques for panfish, walleye, and pike and teach everything from how to set up equipment to how, when, and where to safely fish, along with the regulations. The class will only cost you $35 and include one-on-one instruction with a professional, lunch on the ice, bait, and a goodie bag.

There is also an Advanced Hard Water School being offered on February 5th through February 7th. This is a mixed virtual/on-ice class that teaches more advanced ice fishing skills. The cost for the advanced class is $75 per person.

To get more info on these classes, click here.