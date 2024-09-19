Is it Illegal to Drive With a Dog in Your Lap in Michigan?

For many if not most dog owners, canines are part of the family. For many, that means a road trip is sure to include the furry, four-legged member of the home, no matter the distance.

Of course, dogs come in all shapes and sizes. I've had big dogs and little dogs throughout my life, but my pit bull was the first dog I got on my own. Naturally, that behemoth is too large for this example.

However, when my cat came into my life, the first time she rode with me she climbed into my lap for most of the ride home. Of course, the curiosity to get to my feet was something I had to battle the whole ride.

Under the circumstances, it was my only option. I've since gotten a carrier since it's not the most comforting way to take my cat anywhere.

Understandably, that calls to question the legality of your pet, most likely your small dog, riding with you in your lap while you drive. Surely it falls under distracted driving, no?

Many have argued for it to be illegal, seeing the practice as no different than texting and driving as a dangerous distracted driving act. In fact, in 2017 Michigan introduced a bill to outlaw driving with an animal in your lap, but it did not pass through.

While Michigan isn't among them, there are a number of states where it is specifically illegal to drive with a pet in your lap. If you're traveling out of state with your furry friend, you may want to check the local laws.

In Michigan, driving with a pet in your lap isn't specifically illegal. However, during a traffic stop, a police officer can deem the pet in your lap a distraction and issue a ticket. Michigan has notoriously strict distracted driving laws with some tough penalties, which are detailed here.

The safest option for you and your pet is to either use a crate or attach them to a leash in the back seat.

