Legendary WKMI Host Robert Salmon, AKA Bob King, Dies at 81

Robert Salmon, better known to WKMI listeners as Bob King, passed away Sunday at the age of 81, according to a release from Salmon Barre Group.

King made up one-half of the Doc Holiday and Bob King Show on WKMI for 20 years from 1964 to 1984. He served not only as an on-air host for WKMI but also as a sales manager and eventually the general manager of the radio station.

The Doc Holiday and Bob King Show was the morning show in Kalamazoo for two decades providing listeners with "amusing antics and practical pranks." The show's spirit spilled into the community as King led the way for the birth of the Do-Dah Parade and the B93 Birthday Bash, two events that are still held annually to this day. As a described "all-around sports enthusiast", he also brought about the WKMI Underdogs Basketball Charity Team.

Salmon left Kalamazoo in 1985 for California. He became the owner and operator of KMIX Radio which parlayed into the acquisition, flip and selling of several radio stations in California and Michigan. Among those includes WJFM in Grand Rapids, which became WBCT, was eventually purchased by iHeartRadio and is now recognized as B-93.

Salmon was born and raised in Edina, Minnesota and after his stop in Kalamazoo, lived out his days in Modesto, California. Though he retired from radio in 2006, he published Broker Agent Magazine as his next venture.

Salmon passed peacefully in his Modesto home with his partner of 30+ years, Saghna Perez, and his younger sister by his side. He's survived by his partner, seven children, 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.