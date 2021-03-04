Who is That Pop-Tart? Could Be The Next National Guessing Game

Battle Creek's Kellogg's might just have a viral mania on its hands. A limited edition series of Pop-Tarts have people wondering, who those images represent.

The Pop-Tart above might be Freddie Mercury. The image on the box, I think, has be John Lennon.

The front of the Kellogg's Lemon Groove Pop Tarts. (Dave Benson, TSM

Why? Well, the glasses, of course, but also, think about the name. Lemon Groove Pop-Tarts. Lemon, Lennon.

There are several others on the back of the box.

The back side of the Kellogg's Lemon Groove Pop Tarts box. (Dave Benson, TSM

But here's where it gets interesting. On it's Pop-Tarts website, Kellogg's says collect all ten, but they show only 6 on the back and one on the front. And a simple google search doesn't offer any other images either. So, I guess, let the debate begin. Just like the blue or gold dress mania several years ago.

Also, keep in mind, Kellogg's may be purposely coy because there's only so much of a person's image you can use before you have to pay a licensing fee. (Of course, if you keep it a little vague, you can have people arguing all day.)

It could also be a playful jab at people that find images of Abraham Lincoln in their pancake. But then, big corporations don't take playful jabs. Let the fun begin.

So back to the 'Tarts, here's my guesses: The top middle one makes me think of Ozzy. The one below it, my son thinks might be Bob Dylan. For the rest, I'd be guessing. The 'tart with the cowboy hat, I first though of old time country singer Don Williams, but I doubt it is, as who is the audience for Pop-Tarts? So the the upper left and lower right Pop-Tarts might just be Pop Tarts. (That's the name I gave the current crop of female pop singers.)

