Lengthy Calhoun County Car Chase Results In Arrests

Two suspects were captured, following a lengthy car chase through Calhoun County, which began around 9:45 am, Friday morning.

The pursuit began when Emmett Township Public Safety Officers were called to the Harper Village area on a retail fraud incident. Upon arrival, the officers attempted to stop the vehicle which the suspects were driving. As the chase began it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County.

Approximately 10 miles later, the suspects ditched the vehicle in the Wattles Park area and fled the scene on foot. With the aid of Battle Creek Police and Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies, a perimeter was set and a Battle Creek K-9 team located the suspects hiding in a camper in the backyard of a local residence.

As a result the driver, a 20-year-old Galesburg man, who had multiple warrants, was charged with Breaking & Entering, fleeing & eluding, retail fraud, and drug charges. The 41-year-old female passenger from Georgia was charged with retail fraud, resisting and obstructing, breaking and entering, and drug charges.

Both suspects now reside at the Calhoun County Jail.