Lennon, Michigan Cold Case Finally Solved 24 Years Later

It was a crime that shook the community of Lennon, Michigan 24 years ago.

On February 27, 1997, the body of 88 y.o. Mary Prieur was found. The elderly widow had been brutally beaten, sexually assaulted, and suffocated. She was discovered in a swampy, wooded area just 150 yards from her home near Lennon Road and E. M-13. For 24 years the case has gone unsolved without answers to why and who was responsible for the horrific crime.

On Thursday, November 11, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a press conference to announce an arrest had finally been made in the murder of the Lennon widow. Swanson himself was assigned to the case back in 2002 as a young detective.

"The people of Lennon have lived with this for 24 years. When you have a cold case, you have police agencies that won't give up. You keep working at it", Swanson said during his press conference.

Swanson told reporters and media, that they were able to develop a lead based on scientific analysis that put 41-year-old Michael Bur at the scene of the crime. Bur is currently being held at the Genesee Country Jail being charged with;

Felony Murder

CSC 1st Degree

Kidnapping

Swanson stated during the conference that he interviewed Bur back on October 15, 2004, at his business in Flint Township.

"He was one of our suspects. I gave him an opportunity to come forward, and it wasn't a very good exchange. As I got up to leave, I said, 'Michael, your destiny is in your hands. I told him on that day, 'The next time I see you, you will be in shackles and you will be charged with murder.' Today was that day"

Swanson said there will be a full, comprehensive breakdown with those involved with the case including Prosecutor David Leyton at 1:00 pm on November 17th.