The Small Town of Lennon, Michigan, 1880

The village of Lennon sits on the border of Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Settled in 1880, it was named after railroad builder Peter Lennon, who made it possible for the Grand Trunk Railroad to come through in the early 1880s. Once he got the tracks routed through the town, a depot was constructed.

A post office also followed in 1880 in which Peter Lennon was made first postmaster.

Not to be outdone, Peter built a grain elevator. The income from his elevator gave confidence to other townsmen, which made it easy for them to open their own businesses.

Lennon was finally incorporated as a village in the 1970s.

Traveling through town, there are still a few old storefronts still standing, which makes going through Lennon a fun part of a roadtrip. Check out the photos below!

