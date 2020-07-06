Leslie, Michigan in Photos: 1900-1940s

Below is a gallery of vintage photos showing what Leslie looked like well over 100 years ago.

But first, a brief history...

1) Leslie's first settler was New Yorker Elijah Woodworth in 1836. He built the very first log cabin home in the area.

2) Originally named 'Meekerville' after early pioneer Ben Meeker.

3) Leslie Township was organized on December 30, 1837, named by Spring Arbor doctor J. A. Cornell after friends in New York.

4) First post office, 1841.

4) Incorporated as a village in 1869.

5) Incorporated as a city in 1968.

Now enjoy the photos!

