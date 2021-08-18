Let the debate begin. On her recent trip to the Upper Peninsula, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was seen adding a questionable condiment to her pasty.

📷 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Office

The Governor was on a tour of the U.P. to showcase Michigan’s Economic Jumpstart plan and how her administration is preparing and training the 21st Century workforce. The governor’s plan includes $1 billion to jumpstart Michigan’s economy by investing in businesses, workers, and organizations across our state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Twitter

Governor Whitmer said,

“I am always excited to get an opportunity to visit the Upper Peninsula and work closely with the extraordinary Yoopers that enrich our state’s culture and are helping us continue our economic jumpstart. I am eager to get out and meet Yoopers and visit as many small businesses as I can on this U.P. Jobs Tour. Together, we can take advantage of the historic opportunity we have to create more good-paying jobs and make lasting investment in childcare, education, housing, infrastructure, and more in the U.P."

Getty Images

During her trip, she made a lot of stops at local businesses. She took time to enjoy a Michigan classic. A Pasty. A pasty is a folded pastry case with a savory filling, typically of seasoned meat and vegetables.

Fox17

Big Gretch decided to add a condiment to her pasty that some would consider a major faux pas. She added ketchup. Jalapeno ketchup! Watch here:

Jesse commented,

"OMG. I'm not the only one eating pasties with ketchup. I get some strange looks."

BarbaraKB added,

"YES!! Team ketchup."

Austin simply responded with a disgusted mind blown emoji.

What do think? Are you on team ketchup or team no ketchup? Do pasties need sauce?

MORE: Things You Shouldn't Say To Michiganders