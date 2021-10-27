Libby Hopes She is the Sweet Snack You’ve Been Searching For

Libby is cute and 'snack sized' and she hopes to be the sweet treat you are searching for ahead of Halloween.

Libby is in need of a forever home. Not just any will do. This sweet 6-month-old kitten is a shy girl who will need time to adjust to new people and surroundings. Loud noises and fast movements make this little one quite uneasy.

Libby enjoys playing like other kittens and gets along with other cats but is not a fan of being picked up and held. She may not even let you pet her a lot until she's had time to get to know you and relax.

Libby of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Those big eyes and pink nose make her almost irresistible but think of how rewarding it will be when she realizes she is home with her forever family and begins to trust and love. She will likely sit and observe her surroundings from a nice cat tower or nook until then.

Because Libby is so shy she is not recommended for a first-time cat owner. She would do best with someone who has experience with cats and their many temperaments. Libby would do best in a home with children 10 years and older.

Libby would do well with another social cat or kitten that may help her adjust and open up in her new home. She may also adjust to a cat-friendly dog if given a slow and positive introduction.

Would you like to make Libby a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

