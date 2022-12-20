Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm

The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday.

In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and winds gusting as high as 50-60 MPH. This winter blast could bring temperatures dropping to the lower 20s with wind chills near zero. This brings to the minds of many Michiganders the blizzards of 1967 and 1978.

It was the Blizzard of ‘67 that rocked my world as a co-meteorologist for my 8th-grade science class. Mr. Caldwell had asked our class for two volunteers to act as class meteorologists, collecting data, and then writing up a weather report for the class each day. The volunteers would start class by first going to the playground, for around 15 minutes, collecting data. With this data, a weather forecast would be created and presented before our fellow science classmates.

All it took was a quick glance at my buddy Danny "DogBoy" Castle, and instantly our arms shot up with frantically waving hands. With a stroke of luck, DogBoy and I were selected. It was the beginning of a “perfect storm”. We could escape the classroom, and have fun using our barometer and other gadgets, plus DogBoy could grab a quick cigarette. It went well for the first couple of weeks, but then disaster struck.

The weather for the past week had been unseasonably warm, with temperatures in the 50s. Our forecast, for January 26th, 1967, was calling for more of the same. Little did we know that around 30 inches of snow would fall over the next few days in the vicinity of our Galesburg-Augusta Jr. High science classroom. It was either that forecast or the lingering smell of tobacco smoke on DogBoy’s jacket that lead to the relieving of our duties as budding meteorologists.

The main thing that I learned from that blizzard, is that you had better be prepared to be homebound for a few days. The small motel, next door to my home, was putting up National Guardsmen who had been stranded by the storm, which they had been deployed to save us from.

Sure, many of us feel that the local weather geeks on TV are just crying “The sky is falling!”, but if things escalate to a full-scale blizzard, you might want to have a few items on hand to brave the storm. Just think back to the Ingall family and their plight that Laura recounted in her book “The Long Winter”. You don’t want to be grinding wheat in a coffee grinder to bake bread on the wood stove.

Here are a few items that should be stocked in your pantry if a winter storm slams into your neighborhood.

A Few Items and Tips Needed To Brave A Winter Storm