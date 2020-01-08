‘Lighthouse Keeper’ is the Most Michigan Summer Job: How to Apply

Sure, you have to work during your vacation but this could be the best 2 weeks for your summer, staying at the historic Tawas Point Lighthouse.

Living in Michigan, we love lighthouses. You could live in this lighthouse- it's the perfect Michigan summer job. The Tawas Point lighthouse keeper program provides housing in the Victorian‐era lighthouse keeper's dwelling on the shores of Lake Huron for 2 weeks in return for about 70 hours of volunteer work.

Keepers serve in teams of two to four people and can be made up of family members and friends. The job is greeting visitors, giving tours, and providing information about the lighthouse and Tawas area. In addition to providing an informative and educational experience, keepers will be asked to perform basic facility maintenance, sweeping floors, removing trash, cleaning bugs off windows and sweeping outdoor walkways. Here's the catch: you have to pay $75 per person to land the gig. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 1. The application and more information are available at http://michigan.gov/tawaslighthouse.

It's a temporary job but the memories will last a lifetime.