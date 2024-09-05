House Money is on the Lions to Win it All in 2024

The 2024 NFL season is here and the Detroit Lions are prepared to replicate, and possibly even surpass, last year's unprecedented success.

Last season, the Lions posted 12 wins and secured a home playoff win for the first time since 1991. They reached the NFC Championship game and came remarkably close to reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in Super Bowl history.

Many times throughout the storybook season in 2023 the Lions were not only odds-on favorites to reach the Big Game but to bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history as well.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Lions aren't sneaking up on anyone. As a proven commodity, Detroit is viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Nonetheless, their betting odds are obscured by the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and the San Francisco 49ers (+600), the team that ousted the Lions in the postseason last season.

The Lions share +1000 odds with the Baltimore Ravens as the third-most likely team to reach Super Bowl LIX, according to ESPN BET odds. However, the Lions hold a significant share of the action among sports bettors.

The Kansas City Chiefs do, understandably, have the biggest share of future bets on winning the Super Bowl. According to ESPN, Kansas City has between 17%-19% of the handle depending on the sportsbook, leading the way as the favorite. However, at 5-1 odds, the return on a bet for the favorites isn't where you'll find the big money.

READ MORE: The Athletic Survey Pegs Lions Fans as Most Optimistic in the NFL

Sure, the payout for the Lions last year had they won it all would have been significantly larger than this year. For comparison, the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders this season have the same odds as the Lions heading into 2023.

However, at +1000, a bet on the Lions is a fine choice, and one many bettors are tailing. According to ESPN, the Lions have the second-largest share of the handle among major sportsbooks with roughly 16%.

While this article doesn't serve as any form of gambling advice, it's understandable why bettors are putting their money on the Lions in 2024. Whether or not that money gets paid back is a different story, but if ever there was a year to have confidence in the Detroit Lions to do the unthinkable, it's this season.

