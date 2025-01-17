Lions-Commanders Playoff Game Ticket Prices Are Outrageous

NFL fans have been saying for years that the league has priced out the average fan to enjoy a game in person. I'm the biggest NFL fan I know and I've only been to one game, so I can attest to that.

But, it's the nature of the business. Tickets to watch a bad team play are reasonable enough, so it's no surprise that a premiere matchup would come with a heavy price tag. That gets ramped up a few notches when the Detroit Lions are hosting a playoff game, though.

Get our free mobile app

Home playoff games in Detroit are few and far between, as this is just the third ever at Ford Field apart from Super Bowl XL.

The average ticket price, according to Vivid Seat via ESPN, is a whopping $855 per ticket. No, that doesn't include your marked-up beer and hotdog, parking or those dreaded processing fees.

Comparatively, last year's NFC Championship game in San Francisco between the Lions and 49ers had an average ticket price of $783. It's quite likely that should the Lions host the NFC Championship this week it just might be the most expensive game to see in person in NFL history.

This week's game ranks as the third-most expensive ticket in NFL history, according to ESPN. The 2021 AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs is second at $863. The 2023 NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers holds the title with an average ticket price of $974.

READ MORE: NFL Experts: Most Confident in Lions Winning Super Bowl LIX

READ MORE: NFL Experts: Most Confident in Lions Winning Super Bowl LIX

The Lions are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance and with a stacked roster, a coaching staff in high demand, and a ravenous home crowd cheering them on in the Motor City, the stars may be aligned for Detroit to make history a couple of times in the coming weeks.

The 11 Biggest Wins in Detroit Lions History The Detroit Lions have been a snake-bitten franchise in the Super Bowl era. The 2023 season was the mark of a long-awaited turnaround, springing to mind some of the biggest wins in franchise history. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison