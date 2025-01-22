Lions DC Aaron Glenn Lands Head Coaching Position

According to multiple reports, former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has landed with his new team, the New York Jets. Glenn was a first-round draft pick by the Jets in 1994 and spent eight seasons with the franchise.

Glenn was reportedly also a contender for the New Orleans Saints head coach position, another team he played for in his 15-year playing career.

Glenn was the Lions' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. While at times the defense was rocky, it often came down to a lack of talent early on. In 2021, the Lions ranked 31st in points allowed, 21st in takeaways and 29th in total yards. By 2024, Glenn had brought the Lions' defense up to 20th in yards, 10th in takeaways and 7th in points allowed.

Glenn had a noticeably close relationship with Lions head coach Dan Campbell as the two have coached the same teams since 2016 as both worked with the New Orleans Saints from 2016 to 2020.

Glenn makes the third coach to leave the Lions following a disappointing end to an otherwise historic season for the Motor City franchise. The Chicago Bears hired offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach while the New England Patriots hired defensive line coach Terrell Williams to become their next defensive coordinator.

Lions fans weren't too pleased with Ben Johnson's exit as he not only joined a division rival but also had most of his coaching staff announced within 48 hours of the Lions' loss to the Washington Commanders in the Division Round of the NFL Playoffs.

READ MORE: Why The Detroit Lions Championship Window Is Still Open

While the Lions will see Johnson twice a year for the foreseeable future, a matchup with the New York Jets in the regular season will not likely come until 2026.

Thanks to the NFL's 'Rooney Rule', the Lions will receive a compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts for losing Glenn.

