How Detroit Lions Fans can Support Aidan Hutchinson’s Charities

The Detroit Lions picked up a huge revenge-filled win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, but their eligible offensive linemen and trick play touchdowns took a backseat in the game's storylines.

Third-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson wrapped up Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott for a sack in the early stages of the second half. In the process of the play, Hutchinson broke his left leg, a fracture of his tibia and fibula.

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images

Naturally, the injury is season-ending. The Lions announced Hutchinson underwent successful surgery at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas, and will return to Detroit soon.

It goes without saying that Hutchinson is one of the faces of this new era in Detroit Lions football. The former Michigan Wolverine was selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and has since been a fixture in opponents' backfields, sparking momentum-shifting plays for the Lions along the way.

Hutchinson was on pace to have his best season as a pass rusher yet as his season came to a close with his 7.5 sack of the 2024 season. He recorded 9.5 in 2022 and 11.5 last year, bringing his career total to 28.5 in just under two and a half seasons.

As such a beloved leader of the team and a modern-day hometown hero for the Lions, fans may feel the need to ensure Hutchinson knows how much he is appreciated. There has been an outpouring of support for Hutchinson since his injury from league legends and social media pages, but there are more direct ways to help Hutchinson and others.

As Michigan Wolverine reporter Anthony Broome phrased it, there's a "Chance to turn something horrible into something good here," by supporting Hutchinson's foundation.

By purchasing Hutchinson's merch from his Hutch's Heroes foundation, fans can support his charity while also directly supporting local and Michigan children battling life-threatening illnesses.

You can learn about the children impacted by Hutchinson's charity here and purchase merchandise or make a direct donation to Hutch's Heroes here. Proceeds from each purchase support Hutch Heroes.

