Lions Fans Worst Fears Realized as Johnson Joins Bears

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears rivalry just got a bit more interesting. Ben Johnson, the now former offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has reportedly accepted the position as the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

After the Lions' disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Johnson was freed up to take his pick of the available head coaching positions in the league for which he was highly sought after.

Johnson served as Detroit's offensive coordinator since 2022. He tinkered with the offense and utilized the talent provided him to take a top-10 offense to No. 1 in the league.

Get our free mobile app

In 2024, the Lions were tops in the NFL for total points while holding second place for total yards, rushing touchdowns and passing touchdowns. He also called the best statistical season of Jared Goff's career.

The Chicago job has loomed for weeks now as a likely destination for Johnson. The job was one of the more appealing options of the seven initial openings to start the 2025 NFL offseason as last year's no. 1 pick in the draft, quarterback Caleb Williams, showed a glimpse of his potential in a frustrating rookie season.

The Bears also currently have a few working pieces around Williams that Johnson can be creative with including wide receiver DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen.

Of course, this means that Johnson will face off against his former employer twice a season for the foreseeable future. That means squaring up with Dan Campbell, who Johnson worked under for the past five seasons and alongside of in Miami from 2012 to 2015 when Campbell was the tight ends coach and Johnson was an offensive assistant, primarily with the quarterbacks.

READ MORE: Lions Fans May Have to Prepare For the Worst At Season's End

READ MORE: Lions Fans May Have to Prepare For the Worst At Season's End

Johnson, 38, is the 19th head coach in Bears history and the sixth since Lovie Smith was let go in 2012.

Now Lions' fans will turn their attention to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is also expected to take a head coaching position elsewhere in the NFL.

Detroit Lions All-Time Passing Leaderboard Here's how the top 10 passers in Detroit Lions history stack up based on passing yards after the 2024 season. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison