Lions’ Frank Ragnow Falls Through The Ice While Fishing [Video]

In a clear demonstration of what NOT to do while ice fishing, self described 'jackwagon' Frank Ragnow goes for an unplanned dip while ice fishing.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow was recording an ice fishing feature last year for his YouTube channel Grizzly Man Outdoors when he walked on some thin ice and fell in.

Luckily for Frank, the small pond he was on was not deep, so his exposure was limited. His message is well heeded: be careful and avoid thin ice while fishing.

Before we move onto 2020 let's take a look back at one of my dumbest moments of 2019.... Started as a simple fun idea to try to catch a pet for my fish tank and turned into a disaster. Be safe out there folks. I completely regret this but figured I'd share for the sake of my viewers. Lots of new videos and big things for #GrizzlyManOutdoors in 2020 so stay tuned....

I'm cold just from watching this...his problems start at around 3:15...