Lions Interim Coach Bevell Interviews For Job

After former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia lost the gig, Darrell Bevell has been filling the void and is now one of 7 to interview for the position.

It is going to be an uphill battle for Bevell only being 1-3 in the four games he coached. He started off with a win over the Chicago Bears but the games against the Titans and the Buccaneers (Bevell was out of Tampa game with COVID) were just blow outs which I'm sure will not help his cause.

One thing is for sure, you just never know what the Ford family who owns the team will do, lets just hope this time they get it right.

According to MLive, Bevell is supposed to interview for the full-time job today. So far he is candidate number 3 after management has already interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. 49ers Robert Saleh has been a highlighted candidate since he has several ties to Michigan. A couple more candidates the Lions are looking at are Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Many internally in the Lions organization really liked how Bevell took control the final five weeks of the season but is that enough to get the gig?

According to MLive, quarterback Mathew Stafford said, "I was extremely proud of the way he stepped into that situation. It's a tough one. It's a tough year to be a coach in the NFL, with all of the extra COVID stuff going on, and all the regulations and all that. I thought he did an outstanding job. He's a heck of a person and I think everybody got to realize that."

Bevell has always been an offensive coordinator for 3 NFL teams and had previously never been a head coach but did gravitate to the position for the five weeks he held it.

If anything, Bevells performance showed that the team could rally around him and that could help him get a gig some place else like with the Chargers, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets and Titans and who knows he still may stay in the Motor City.