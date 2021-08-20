Lions Legend Barry Sanders Tests Positive For COVID-19

Detroit Lions' legendary running back Barry Sanders (pictured above) revealed, via Twitter, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. But he also said that he's doing fine despite the positive test.

Sanders' tweet:

Sanders retired from the Lions right before training camp in 1999. And was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. His 15,269 career rushing yards ranks fourth all-time behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Frank Gore.

Fellow Lions great Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Canton, Ohio.