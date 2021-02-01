Lions Matthew Stafford Finally Allowed To Play For A Real Professional Football Team

Last Saturday the long-time Quarterback for the Detroit Lions has been set free. As the musician Sting stated in a song titled "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free":

Free, free, set them free

The Lions have finally set him free.

Free to play for the Los Angles Rams.

According to nfl.com, the lions will acquire the:

Rams Quarterback Jared Goff

a 2021 third-round pick

first-round picks in 2022 and 2023

Apparently, the trade cannot become official until the start of the new NFL league year which starts on March 17th.

The Lions drafted Matthew Stafford with their No. 1 overall pick in 2009 since then he has done well as can be expected with the team the lions management put around him.

Stafford appears to be a very nice guy as well as a good quarterback. Now with a new team and hopefully better players around him he can show the sports world how good or great a quarterback he is.

I wish him and his family the best of luck.

