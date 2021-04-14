Lions Players To Skip Voluntary OTA’s

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) announced on Wednesday that Detroit Lions players will not attend voluntary off-season training activities (OTA's) next week due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Michigan.

The Lions join the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Seattle Seahawks as teams that will not have OTA's next week.

In 2020, there were no in-person OTA's throughout the NFL because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any off-season work was done virtually for the first time ever.

The next big event for the NFL is the annual Draft, which is from April 29th-May 1st in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lions have the 7th pick in the first round.